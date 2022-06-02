Allu Arjun should work with me soon and I will act... says Akshay Kumar on South films dominating Hindi market

The space between Bollywood and the South film industry is diminishing rapidly. Celebs like Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Prabhas have now become common names among movie buffs. In fact, makers of popular Hindi films have also started releasing their projects in multiple languages to increase their audience reach.

Akshay Kumar's period action drama, Samrat Prithiviraj will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. During the promotions of the film, the actor was reportedly asked about South films dominating the Hindi market. He answered, "Please stop creating the divide and rule kind of scenario in the country. There is nothing called south and north we all are one as an industry. Now, the time has come from across all the Industries to join and work together for a film for all the Indian audiences and Allu Arjun should work with me soon and I will act with another south actor. That is the way forward from now on".

The viewers will be in for a treat as it would be thrilling to see these two powerhouses in a single frame. Up next, Allu Arjun is expected to soon start rolling for the sequel of his 2021 successful venture, Pushpa: The Rise. Titled Pushpa: The Rule, the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The pan-India star who was seen as a sandalwood smuggler in the original flick will don a more intense role in his next.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has also been roped to play the lead in Koratala Siva's AA21. Although the film was declared a while back, the shoot has not begun till now. Apart from this, he is also speculated to join forces with the Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali soon. However, nothing is announced yet.

