Allu Arjun showers birthday love on brother Allu Sirish; Calls him 'biggest moral of support'

Allu Arjun has penned a birthday note for his younger brother alongside a throwback photo of them twinning in elegant kurtas. The photo was clicked at Niharika's wedding in Udaipur.

Actor Allu Sirish turns a year older today and fans are showering him with birthday wishes on social media. On the occasion of his 34th birthday, Allu Arjun has penned a sweet birthday note for his younger brother alongside a throwback photo clicked at Niharika's wedding in Udaipur. Taking it to his social media accounts, Allu Arjun wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother who is my biggest moral of support. Wish you a wonderful day and a lovely year to come. @allusirish."

Due to the pandemic, the birthday celebrations will be a bit different and away from the family for Sirish. Ahead of his birthday, he sent a box of chocolates and a note to his brother Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha. The note read, ''Dear Bunny & Sneha, I would have loved to celebrate my birthday in your presence, but the current situation has forced us to stay apart physically. I look forward to many more good times spent together. Until we’re able to meet again and celebrate in person again. I wanted to leave you with a little token, remembering our good times. Hope you and your loved ones stay safe and happy! Allu Sirish.''

Meanwhile, Sirish is looking forward to the first title look release of his 6th film tentatively titled, Sirish6. Helmed by Rakesh Sasi, the film is a romantic saga and is bankrolled by GA2 Pictures and presented by Sirish's father and producer Allu Aravind. Anu Emmanuel plays the female lead role opposite Allu Sirish in the film.

