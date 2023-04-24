Allu Arjun showers love on Ram Charan's pregnant wife Upasana as he attends her baby shower party; PIC

Ram Charan's wife Upasana is enjoying the pregnancy phase with baby showers and special parties. As the couple are all set to welcome their newborn, the star wife hosted a party recently and Allu Arjun attended it. The Pushpa actor shared a pic with Upasana and sent her love and wishes as she is set to welcome the baby.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared a pic with Ram Charan's wife Upasana, who is expecting a baby very soon. In the pic, clad in a pink dress, Upasana is seen posing with all smiles with Allu Arjun, who looks dapper in black formal attire. Sharing the pic, the actor sent love and best wishes as he wrote, Upsi "RC Life. So happy for my sweetest Upsi."



Ram Charan and Upasana excited for their newborn

On Friday, Upasana hosted a party to celebrate with her girlfriends at her house in Hyderabad. She flaunted her baby bump as she posed with designer Shilpa Reddy and friends. The party was also attended by Ram Charan's sisters Sushmitha and Sreeja Kalyan.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Upasana Kamineni revealed that she is currently in her third trimester and that she is due in July. Talking about embracing parenthood with her actor-husband, Ram Charan, she said, Like every parent, we are also excited. The child will be allowed the freedom to be themselves but with a certain set of guidelines and responsibility that they actually carry forward because sometimes fame comes with a huge responsibility and it must be valued.”

Ram Charan and Upasana announced their pregnancy on December 12, 2022. After 10 years of marriage, the couple are all set to welcome their firstborn very soon. Upasana also confirmed that she will deliver her first child in their homeland, India with her family members.

