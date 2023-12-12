Allu Arjun shows love for Nani-Mrunal Thakur starrer Hi Nanna; says family-entertainer will touch hearts

Tollywood icon Allu Arjun has shared his admiration for the recently released Telugu film Hi Nanna starring Nani. He praised the movie, which has become a massive box office success and developed a strong fan following, for its quality and Nani’s performance.

Taking it to his X (formerly Twitter), Allu Arjun wrote, “Congratulations to the entire team of #HiNanna. What a sweet warm film. Truly heart touching. Effortless performance by brother @NameIsNani garu. And my respects for green lighting such captivating script and bringing it into light. Dear @Mrunal0801. Your sweetness is haunting on the screen. It’s Beautiful like you.”

He further added, “#BabyKiara ! My darling … your are melting hearts with ur cuteness. Enough! Go to school now”

The superstar also lauded the technical crew of the film, “Congratulations to all the other artists for their neat performances & Technicians for their complimenting work esply the cameraman @SJVarughese & music director @HeshamAWMusic garu.”

“Director @shouryuv garu. Congratulations! You have impressed everyone with your debut film. You have created many heart touching & tear jerking moments. Wonderful presentation. Keep Shining. Congratulations to the Producers for bringing such a sweet film to the audience. #HiNanna will touch every family members hearts not just fathers," he concluded.

Hi Nanna, featuring Nani in the leading role - tells the story of Viraj (Nani), a devoted single father to his six-year-old daughter. However, Viraj is reluctant to tell his daughter about her mother's identity. This changes when his daughter befriends Yashna (Mrunal Thakur), which eventually leads Viraj to open up about his past love story.

While the core of the film explores Viraj and his ex-wife's romance, it also dives deeper into the tender relationship between a father and his little girl. Nani and Mrunal play the central roles, with Baby Kiara Khanna portraying Viraj's intelligent and precocious daughter. The supporting cast includes veterans like Jayaram as well as Priyadarshi Pulikonda. There is also a cameo by Shruti Haasan.

Allu Arjun work front

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for his next film Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The movie, which serves as the sequel to their own 2021 film Pushpa, is scheduled to release next year.

Besides Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun is also set to collaborate for the fourth time with acclaimed filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. Rumored to be a period drama against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence, the film may see Arjun star opposite Trisha Krishnan.

