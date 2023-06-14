Allu Arjun-Sneha and Ram Charan-Upasana's unseen PIC from Varun Tej’s engagement makes for a memorable frame

Ram Charan and Upasana, the best couple in Tollywood, are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today. Marking the special occasion, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha sent wishes to the couple on the anniversary with an unseen photo from a recent get-together at Varun Tej's engagement ceremony. The actors posed with their partners for a photo and it makes for a perfect frame.

Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha, who is super active on social media, shared an unseen photo along with Ram Charan and Upasana. She wished the couple on their 11th wedding anniversary. The photo shows Allu Arjun, Sneha, Upasana, and Ram Charan posing with all smiles. The actors got together recently to celebrate their cousin's Varun Engagement with Lavanya Tripathi. In the photo, the Pushpa actor is seen in a white Manish Malhotra ethnic suit with his wife alongside in blue saree, while Charan opted for casual attire with Upasana in a dress.

Check out Allu Arjun-Sneha and Ram Charan-Upasana's unseen PIC here;

The entire mega family including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej and other cousins got together to celebrate the engagement ceremony of their cousin brother Varun Tej with Lavanya Tripathi. They sent the engaged couple best wishes and love. Several photos from the ceremony went viral on social media.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who have been happily married for 11 years, are all set to become parents soon. The star wife is currently in her 8th month of pregnancy and will deliver her baby next month. The couple is super excited to welcome their newborn. The Acharya actor is expected to take a break from the shoot of his upcoming film Game Changer to spend some personal time after the arrival of his baby. Directed by Shankar, Kiara Advani is the female lead.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, is busy shooting for the sequel of his blockbuster film Pushpa. Titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, the film features the actor reprising his iconic role Pushpa Raj along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

