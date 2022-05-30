Allu Arjun & Sneha enjoy a romantic date night in London & it's all about savouring yummy food

Allu Arjun is currently in London for a vacation with his wife Sneha and kids Arha and Ayaan. The adorable couple is taking to their social media handles and sharing glimpses of a fun vacation, thereby giving us major wanderlust goals. Amid having a fun time with their kids at parks and candy stores, Allu Arjun and Sneha are also taking time for each other and spending romantic moments. The couple enjoyed a date night in London and shared a few glimpses.

Allu Sneha took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of date night with her husband Allu Arjun. She has the best view, yummy food on the table and a handsome husband. The couple spent some quality time and savoured authentic dishes.

A few days ago, Allu Arjun shared a pic with his son and daughter Ayaan and Arha. They can be seen posing with candies in their hands. He also shares another pic of his son Ayaan who is seen doing Ninja action. The father-son duo are twinning in black outfits and look super cute.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is making a lot of buzz for his next venture, Pushpa: The Rule which is a sequel to his 2021 action drama, Pushpa: The Rise. The recent reports about the film suggested that post the tremendous success of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, director Sukumar is making some changes to the script of the sequel in order to make it bigger than before.

The actor also has another pan Indian film with Koratala Siva, AA21. The film was announced a long time ago, however, the shoot for the movie has not commenced yet.