Allu Arjun & Sneha, Nithiin & Shalini's love filled PDA selfies are the cutest thing on the internet

Allu Arjun and his beloved wife Allu Sneha are one of the lovely and cutest couples in Tollywood. The couple often shows their affection towards each other and their PDA pictures on social media are proof. Now, yet again, they have filled the internet space with cuteness as Sneha shared cosy selfie with Allu Arjun.

Sneha took to Instagram and shared a laid-back selfie as they kick-started the weekend. In the photo, Sneha put her head on Allu Arjun's chest as clicked selfie on their bed. The couple looks absolutely adorable in twinning outfits and their sleepy faces are not to be missed. It seems like the couple is enjoying some me-time at home before Allu Arjun heads back to his busy schedule for his upcoming film Pushpa.

Well, looks like it is not just Allu Arjun and Sneha painting the town in love, Nithiin and his wife Shalini also clicked an adorable PDA-filled selfie. Shalini took to social media and shared a selfie, where Nithiin can be seen giving a peck of a kiss on her cheek. The couple has left us in awe with their cutesy selfie. She also penned a lovely caption, which reads, "Wherever I go, With you I’m home!"

Nithiin has just scored a massive blockbuster with his recently released film Maestro. So he has taken a break from work and is currently holidaying in London with his wife.

