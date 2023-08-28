Allu Arjun-Sneha, Ram Charan-Upasana to Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan: Expensive South Indian celebrity weddings

As we all know South Indian celebrity weddings are known for their traditions and grandeur. Celebrity couple weddings that actually left the world in awe were the union of superstar Allu Arjun with Sneha Reddy and Ram Charan with Upasana Kamineni. The power couples tied the knot in lavish ceremonies and looked nothing short of a fairytale. From the stunning venue, and guest list to the exquisite decorations, every bit of their weddings was planned and executed to perfection, making it a truly memorable event.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's paths crossed at a mutual friend's party, and it was a moment. They knew they were destined to be together. After a whirlwind romance, they decided to take the plunge and embark on a lifelong journey together. The couple is now blessed with two kids, Arha and Ayaan. They hosted a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on November 26, 2010, attended by the A-listers of the south-Indian film fraternity. In fact, their wedding invites were equally expensive and had almost 40 photographers.

Comparison with other South Indian celebrity weddings - Ram Charan, Suriya

South Indian cinema is home to all these actors who are not only known for their acting prowess but also for their extravagant weddings and I'm not overexaggerating. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's wedding too showcased the rich cultural heritage of South India. They had almost 4,000 guests at each function. From politics to the business and film fraternity, many biggies attended Ram Charan and Upasana's wedding.

Similarly, actor Suriya's wedding with Jyothika was one grand affair that captured the hearts of millions. Jyothika's wedding outfit was priced over Rs 3 lakhs.

Jr NTR's wedding with Lakshmi Rao

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Junior aka Jr NTR's wedding was equally the talk of the town for being another expensive South Indian celebrity wedding. Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Rao's wedding saree was itself worth Rs 1 crore and the mandap set up was for a price of a whopping Rs 18 crore. More than a team of 300 members worked on their wedding.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married at a luxury resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9, 2022. It was one of the most talked about weddings attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Mani Ratnam, Rajinikanth and a few others from the Kollywood film industry. Apparently, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got his ladylove a ring worth Rs 5 crore. The lady superstar's vermillion red customised Jade saree cost was approx Rs 25 Lakhs.

These weddings served as a testament to the grandeur and magnificence of South Indian celebrity weddings.

