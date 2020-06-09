Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy and kids dress their traditional best as they pose in a throwback family PHOTO

Allu Arjun is a perfect family man too apart from being a talented actor and multiple instances prove the same. Check out one of his throwback pictures with wife Sneha Reddy and kids.

South superstar Allu Arjun is not only a talented actor but also a perfect family man. The Sarrainodu star is married to Sneha Reddy and the two of them make for the most beloved duo in the film industry. Allu Arjun is often seen spending quality time with his wife and kids Ayaan and Arha. It won’t be wrong to call them the epitome of a perfect family. Their pictures that are frequently posted on social media prove the same.

We have now come across a throwback picture of Allu Arjun, wife Sneha, and their kids which is hard to miss especially for all his ardent fans. The entire family is seen dressed in their traditional best as they pose together for the picture. While the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star is seen wearing a purple kurta and black pants, Sneha, on the other hand, is clad in a cream-coloured lehenga. Little Arha looks super cute in a red outfit and Ayaan dons a matching kurta and white pants.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, the superstar had a stellar start this year with Trivikram Srinivas’ Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Pooja Hegde. He is currently gearing up for his next movie titled Pushpa which has been directed by noted filmmaker Sukumar. It also features Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and others in the lead roles. Allu Arjun’s first look from the movie has already been unveiled much to the excitement of his fans.

