Allu Arjun & Sneha's kids Ayaan and Arha look adorable in THESE latest photos from Udaipur and we love them

Nowadays, star kids are constantly in the spotlight, thanks to their celebrity parents and social media. Allu Arjun and Sneha's kids Ayaan and Arha are two adorable star kids who are presently ruling the hearts of millions with their latest photos from Udaipur. Sneha took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of their kids twinning and we are all hearts. One can see Ayaan and Arha posing for one of the most adorable pictures along with their cousin sister at Niharika Konidela's wedding. The kids can be seen in a happy mood. Their radiant smiles and bright eyes prove they are enjoying every bit of family functions.

The other picture sees Arha looking no less than a barbie doll in a purple lehenga and white crop top. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sneha wrote, "My princess." Allu Arjun and family had a gala time at Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's wedding. The three-day event managed to grab all the attention and the photos were lit. From mega cousins posing for a picture-perfect moment to Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun's dance performance at Niharika's Mehendi ceremony, the #NisChay wedding managed to light up the social media with such beautiful and fun-filled moments. Yesterday for the wedding, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor opted for pastel sherwani while Sneha looked stunning a Raw Mango pink zari saree.

Post the wedding, Niharika's father and producer Naga Babu penned an emotional note for his daughter. He wrote, "It looks like the end of an Era....Serious nostalgia hit me all again...It feels like the first day of her school...just that she wont be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7..Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay."

Credits :Instagram

