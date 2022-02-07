Allu Arjun spends a fun Sunday with daughter Arha as they play in the backyard; See Video

Allu Arjun and his little bundle of joy Arha are one of the most adored father-daughter duos in Tollywood. Winding up the weekend in the most fun way, an amusing video of these two has caught our eyes. Sneha Reddy, wife of Allu Arjun, shared a short clip where the actor is seen playing with little Arha. The little one made her dad chase her throughout the garden.

Well, now we know how Allu Arjun spends his weekends. Not too long ago, the star returned home after long 16 days trip to Dubai. Arha welcomed her dad in the most adorable way. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture flaunting how his daughter welcomed him home. Arha had decorated the floor and wrote 'welcome nana' with flowers.

Sharing the cute photograph, Allu Arjun wrote, "sweetest welcome after 16 days abroad". Also, the little munchkin is seen posing for the pic in her tie-dye nightwear.

Meanwhile, Celebrities like Rahul Vaidya, Harrdy Sandhu also shared Instagram reels where they are seen dancing to the hook step of the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s hit Pushpa song Srivalli.

After enjoying the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, the makers are now working on the second part of the film titled Pushpa: The Rule, and fans are looking forward to experience the Pushpa world once again. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, reprising their roles from the first part.

