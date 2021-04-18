Allu Arjun spends a fun weekend with kids at home and THIS video is filled with cuteness and joy

Allu Arjun's latest video proves he is a perfect family man who never skips a chance to spend time with his kids and wife.

One of the adorable couples in Tollywood, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy got married on March 6, 2011. They are proud parents to a baby boy, Ayaan and a baby girl, Arha. Allu Arjun might be busy with the shooting of his films but he makes sure to take some time out for his kids. The actor and his wife play a very important role in nurturing their kids. Recently, the actor shared a glimpse of him enjoying his weekend morning at home with Ayaan and Arha. The actor shared a video from his kids' playtime and it is all things joy.

One can see in the video, the doting father is playing with a remote game while his kids, dressed in nightsuits, enjoy watching it. This video proves that Allu Arjun is a perfect family man who never skips a chance to spend time with his kids and wife. On his little daughter's birthday, Bunny had penned a beautiful note alongside a photo of him with Arha. It read, "Many many happy returns of the day to my Arha. Thank you for the infinite cuteness and joy that you give me. Wishing you a wonderful birthday my little angel. #alluarha."

On the work front, AA is shooting for Pushpa, which is being helmed by Sukumar. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and has set high expectations after the release of first teaser look. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead and the film is slated to release on August 13, 2021.

