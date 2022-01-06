Allu Arjun spends his morning adoring Arha as she doodles, calls her 'cuteness overload'; VIDEO

Pushpa star Allu Arjun has shared the most adorable video of daughter Allu Arha. In the video, dad Allu Arjun is seen pulling his daughter's cheek while she is busy doodling on the paper. The little bundle of joy also seems to enjoy the gesture of affection by her dad. The video reads “Cuteness Overload”.

Allu Arjun is a hands-on dad and cherishes even the littlest of efforts by his kids. Not a long while ago, the actor shared the drawing by his son Ayaan . The little Ayaan had wished his dad all the best for the release of Pushpa. Posting the drawing, Allu Arjun wrote, “Thank you soo much my Chinni babu … I love u my ayaan … you made my morning even more spl with this card”. The actor also keeps posting enchanting pictures with wife Sneha Reddy. Our beloved actor inspires the fans by showing what a perfect family man looks like.

On the work front, after enjoying pan-India success of his last release Pushpa, Allu Arjun is all set to shoot for the second part of the film. The first part of the film ended on a cliff hanger, promising a follow up. Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, director Sukumar had confirmed that he has locked the script of the Pushpa sequel and is planning to release it on December 17, 2022. The first part of the film managed to create new records of success and we can only hope that the upcoming sequel will be able to live up to the original flick.