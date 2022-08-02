Allu Arjun spends quality time with daughter Arha at home; Sneha Reddy shares their adorable PIC

Allu Arjun manages to stay in the headlines for one reason or the other. He and his better half, Sneha Reddy keep on posting updates from the Pushpa star's personal and professional life on social media. Today, the star wife shared a picture of her hubby spending time with their little munchkin, Allu Arha. The father and daughter duo can be seen playing at the dining table. While the little one is standing at the table, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor is holding her.

These two have time and again brightened our screens with such cute posts. It may be a holiday, her class graduation, or cooking together at home, Allu Arjun has proved that he is a dotting father.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun fans are looking forward to the sequel of his blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise. The movie buffs eagerly await every update of the project titled Pushpa: The Rise . Recently, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, producer Y Ravi Shankar shared some updates regarding the film's shoot. He revealed, “We have a strike going on here in the Telugu industry. Once the strike is over we will start from August-end, or whenever the strike is over."

He added, “Now, we can’t shoot because the chamber called for a strike for the producer’s issue. There is something internal going on, so once the shoot resumes then we will be able to start the film. (But) we are ready.” Reportedly, Telugu film producers have stopped shooting Tollywood movies from today. The Producers Guild took this decision in a bid to “restructure the industry."

In the meantime, AA also has Icon, AA21 with director Koratala Siva in the making.

