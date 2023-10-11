Allu Arjun spends time with son Ayaan; a glimpse into their lavish garden area is all things serene

Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy were recently seen vacationing in Paris. Sneha Reddy shared a couple of photos that went viral featuring the stylish Pushpa star himself in one of them. The carousel post on Instagram garnered a good reception from the public and many showered love for them. Only recently, Sneha Reddy posted a video as a story on her Instagram featuring Allu Arjun and their son Ayaan on a porch listening to songs on a tablet and enjoying their time together.

Allu Arjun enjoys quality time with son Ayaan in video shared by Sneha Reddy

Allu Arjun can be seen sporting a white tee with black pants and just chilling with his son, Ayaan on a couch. The star featured a laid-back look with his wavy hair and grown beard, accentuating his whole look.

Meanwhile, Sneha Reddy's most recent Instagram post from her Parisian vacation received a notable amount of attention and admiration from her fans and supporters, who showered it with love. In other images, Sneha offered a glimpse of her savoring an ice cream and shared a sneak peek of the artistic aspects of Paris. The additional photos showcased picturesque and tranquil café scenes along with captivating Parisian art that easily captures the attention of passersby.

Allu Arjun’s professional lineups

On the professional front, the actor garnered significant success with the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, which even earned him his first National Film Award. Allu Arjun's next project is eagerly anticipated as he is set to star in Pushpa 2: The Rule, a direct sequel to the original film. Returning alongside him are Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles from the first installment.

Additionally, the actor has exciting collaborations on the horizon, including a project with director Atlee and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. He made this announcement himself through a tweet, where he also expressed his admiration for Atlee's directorial venture Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

ALSO READ: PICS: Sneha Reddy shares glimpse into Paris vacay with Allu Arjun; couple's mirror selfie is all things chic