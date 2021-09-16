Allu Arjun spotted visiting Sai Dharam Tej in hospital; See PHOTOS

Sai Dharam Tej, who is currently in hospital due to serious injuries following a bike accident is now stable and recovering. Several Tollywood celebs and family members visited Sai Dharam Tej in hospital. Earlier today, Allu Arjun was spotted visiting his cousin brother after his minor surgery for a collarbone fracture.

One can see, Allu Arjun is sporting an all-black look and has covered his face with a mask. The actor was clicked while he was exiting the hospital. Meanwhile, Apollo hospital released a statement regarding Sai Dharam tej's health udate. "Sai Dharam Tej is stable and in the weaning mode of respiratory support. The vital parameters and the biomedical tests are satisfactory. The expert team of doctors will continue to observe his clinical condition further," read the medical bulletin dated September 14, 2021.

The Telugu actor and member of the Mega family had no major injuries to the brain, spine and major organs but sustained tissue injuries and a collarbone fracture.

Soon after learning about Tej's road accident, Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Niharika Konidela, Chiranjeevi with wife Surekha, Prakash Raj and others visited to the hospital. He was taken to a private hospital by the police and later the family shifted him to Apollo for further treatement.

To unversed, the Solo Brathuke So Better actor was riding his sports bike when it got skid reportedly due to a patch of mud. As per police investigation, Tej was riding a bike than an average speed.

