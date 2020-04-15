Allu Arjun to star in Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film?

Now, the latest update about the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor states that he could feature in the Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film.

South star Allu Arjun who will be seen next in the film titled Pushpa. The southern flick is helmed by Sukumar. Recently the fans and film audiences got the first glimpse of the film Pushpa in the form of its first look. The makers released the first look of Pushpa on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday. The fans and audience members loved every bit of the lead actor's character from the southern drama. Allu Arjun looks intense and rugged on the first look poster of the Sukumar directorial.

Now, the latest update about the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor states that he could feature in the Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film. The upcoming film by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The director is known for his film with Vijay Deverakonda which was a huge blockbuster. The film Arjun Reddy performed exceedingly well at the box office. Now, all eyes are on the makers to see if they make an official announcement about the lead actor of the Vanga's next film. There is a strong buzz that the Son Of Satyamurthy actor will be playing the lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film.

Previously, there were news updates coming in that the director was planning to rope in Prabhas or Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu as the lead. But, none of the two actors could be brought on board and hence Allu Arjun's name is now being considered as the lead of the film.

(ALSO READ: Kerala Police thank Kamal Haasan for encouraging the cops amidst the COVID 19 lockdown)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×