Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo gets a new release date? Find Out

The much-awaited film from the south film industry, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is expected to release on the 10th January as against the earlier release date of 12th January. The latest media reports on the Allu Arjun starrer suggest that the film's release had indeed being preponed by the makers of the film. The south flick Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will see the stunning south siren Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The southern drama is expected to be a mass entertainer. The songs of the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have already won the hearts of the fans and music lovers.

The Trivikram Srinivas directorial has generated a lot of intrigue among the fans and the film audience after the makers released its first look. The film's teaser sees the lead actor Allu Arjun in a dynamic avatar. The south superstar who is fondly known as Stylish Star in the south film industry will be essaying a unique character as per media reports. The film has been shot in some breath-taking locations like Paris. The female lead of the Trivikram Srinivas directorial is also grabbing attention for her part in the film. The south drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was previously set to clash on box office with Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Now, the latest reports suggest that the film with Allu Arjun in the lead will hit the big screen on January, 2020. The south star Allu Arjun will be joining hands with the director Trivikram Srinivas after the film S/O Sathyamurthy after a gap of four years. The film will also star , Murali Sharma and Jayaram. The music direction for the Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer is done by composer SS Thaman.

