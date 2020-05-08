Allu Arjun starrer Icon is NOT shelved; Stylish star to first complete other commitments

A few sources close to Allu Arjun have revealed that his movie Icon has not been shelved by the makers and is instead postponed. Read on for further details.

Stylish star Allu Arjun always hogs the limelight one way or the other and most of the time, it is related to his upcoming movies. While ardent fans of the Ala Vaikunthapurramulo actor were eagerly waiting for getting updates about his new project Icon, they were shocked upon getting another piece of news that was related to his movie Pushpa. This has led to numerous speculations among everyone stating that Icon has been apparently scrapped by the makers.

However, recently certain sources close to the actor have revealed that the Sriram Venu directorial has not been shelved but is actually postponed. Yes, you heard it right. As per a report by a media portal, the movie is based on a unique subject that will require an ample amount of time and space. Moreover, it is also an experimental movie because of which Allu Arjun has decided to complete the other commitments first before moving on to Icon.

Talking about his present project, Pushpa, it has been directed by noted filmmaker Sukumar. The action thriller also features Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapati Babu, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to play the lead antagonist in the movie but has now reportedly walked out of the same. If media reports are to be believed, Bobby Simha has now been roped in to replace the Laabam actor in Pushpa. Allu Arjun’s first look from the action drama has already been revealed much to the excitement of the fans.

Check out Bunny's first look from Pushpa below:

