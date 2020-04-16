Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa to feature Kannada star Dhananjay in a pivotal role? Find Out

Kannada actor Dhananjay will be reportedly making his Tollywood debut with the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Read on for further details.

If there is one movie that has been creating a buzz everywhere of late, it is definitely the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Fans have already been rejoicing after the first look of the stylish star was unveiled on social media a few days back. Termed as one of the most anticipated movies of the year, numerous facets of the action thriller are still being kept under wraps. Now, if media reports are to be believed, another well-known star has been roped in for Pushpa.

Kannada actor Dhananjay who is accredited with movies like Jessie, Tagaru and Director’s Special, will be reportedly seen portraying a pivotal role in the movie. If the reports turn out to be true, Pushpa will also mark Dhananjay’s debut in the Tollywood film industry. As the actor has portrayed negative roles too, people might speculate that he will be doing the same in the upcoming revenge drama. However, sources reveal that he will be portraying a special character in the movie.

Talking about Pushpa, apart from Allu Arjun, it also features Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapati Babu and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The action thriller has been directed by well-known filmmaker Sukumar and is co-produced by Y. Naveen and Y. Ravi Shankar. The movie was initially titled AA20 and was supposed to feature Mahesh Babu. But the role later went to Allu Arjun after the former walked out of the movie owing to some creative differences. As of now, the shooting for Pushpa has been suspended owing to the Coronavirus scare.

Credits :Times of India

