Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa makers to follow Yash's KGF format?

Pushpa, one of the most anticipated Telugu movies will see Allu Arjun in the lead role. Being helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa is said to be based on the smuggling of red sander trees in Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh. AA plays the role of a lorry driver while Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as his love interest in the film. Fahadh Faasil has been roped in to play the role of the antagonist in Pushpa. Well, the shooting of the film has been stopped due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. However, the excitement to know what's next in the store does not stop there among the moviegoers.

According to reports, Pushpa will release in two parts like Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. Apparently, Sukumar and Allu Arjun had a long discussion regarding the same and have decided to release the film in two parts. The first half of the film is expected to hit screens this year while the second part will release during the second half of 2022. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet from the makers of the film. Only time will tell if Pushpa makers will go KGF way. Though the strategy and the format worked exceptionally for makers of Yash starrer Kannada film.

Pushpa will release in five languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. It is slated for theatrical release on August 13, 2021.

The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

