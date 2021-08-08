Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa makers give a sneak peek into Fahadh Faasil's 'dangerous' role on his birthday

The makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa have wished their antagonist and the supremely talented Fahadh Faasil a very Happy Birthday with a teaser look. Fahadh Faasil turns 39 today, August 8, and to celebrate his birthday, the makers of Pushpa have treated fans with a teaser look. Giving a sneak-peek into his look, Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, "Team #Pushpa wishes it's antagonist, the supremely talented #FahadhFaasil a very Happy Birthday."

Fahadh Faasil is making his Telugu debut with Sukumar directorial Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The first part of the film is titled, Pushpa: The Rise and will hit big screens this Christmas 2021. Pushpa will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages worldwide in theatres.

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Malayalam heartthrob got candid about his Tollywood debut with director Sukumar and actor Allu Arjun.

Asked what was it like to shoot with Allu Arjun for Pushpa, he replied, "I haven't started shooting for the film yet. I'm going to join the team soon...I'm just doing the things I like and again, it is a very exciting team. I have seen his (director Sukumar) earlier films and we were planning a project to plugin since a long, so I'm excited about it."

