Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa shoot postponed to January after team members test COVID 19 positive?

According to our sources, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa have cancelled December shoot after a few team members tested positive for COVID-19.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is one of the much-anticipated Telugu films of 2021. Directed by Sukumaran, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. Pushpa was launched earlier this year but the shooting went on floors only recently due to global pandemic. After wrapping up the first schedule of the film, the makers headed to the next. However, according to our sources, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa have cancelled December shoot after a few team members were tested positive for COVID-19.

For the safety and precautions of everyone on the sets, the makers have apparently decided to postpone the shoot to January. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has also returned to Hyderabad for the same reason. Also, the stylish star of the industry will be heading soon to Udaipur for sister Niharika Konidela's wedding to Chaitanya JV. Meanwhile, an official work regarding an update about Pushpa shoot is awaited.

Pushpa is based on red sandalwood smuggling. Allu Arjun's first rugged look has already caught everyone's interest. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist in the film.

Meanwhile, Bunny has also signed a film with Koratala Siva. Tentatively titled AA21, Allu Arjun had recently tweeted, "Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys ."

Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys . pic.twitter.com/uwOjtSAMJV — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 31, 2020

