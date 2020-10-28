Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa's team to resume shoot on November 6 in Vishakhapatnam?

The news reports stated how the makers were planning a schedule in Maredumilli forest from November 3. But now the team of the Sukumar directorial will shoot from November 6 in Vishakhapatnam.

The latest news reports on the upcoming film Pushpa state that the makers are planning to shoot a schedule on November 6th in Vishakhapatnam. The earlier news reports stated that the team of the Allu Arjun starrer will resume the shoot of the film in Vizag. But, now looks like the makers are planning to shoot a schedule in Vishakhapatnam from November 6. The makers of the film have not yet announced as to why they made the sudden changes in the filming schedule.

The upcoming film Pushpa is among the most highly anticipated films from the southern film industry. The film will feature the gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The news reports state that the upcoming film Pushpa will feature the Stylish Star Allu Arjun in the role of a truck driver. The news reports further go on to state that Allu Arjun will essay the role of a truck driver who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood.

There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that the film Pushpa will have some intense action scenes. The news reports previously stated how the makers were planning a schedule in Maredumilli forest from November 3. But now the team of the Sukumar directorial will shoot from November 6 in Vishakhapatnam, state the news reports.

Credits :tollywood net

