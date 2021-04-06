Allu Arjun starts dubbing for Pushpa; Introductory VIDEO of ferocious Pushpa Raj to be unveiled tomorrow

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing the main antagonist.

At a time when we are all waiting for updates from the makers of Allu Arjun’s next film Pushpa, it has been revealed by the makers that Allu Arjun has started dubbing his portions for the film directed by Sukumar. It was also revealed by the makers that they will release an introductory video of the Stylish Star on the evening of his birthday. Well, it goes without saying that the fans will go gaga after the release of the video tomorrow at 6:12 pm.

Announcing the news, the makers wrote, “#Pushpa Dubbing starts. Get ready to meet the ferocious #PushpaRaj tomorrow at 6:12 PM Fire @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @resulp @adityamusic @MythriOfficial” Announcing the news, the makers also shared some photos from the pooja ceremony which was held ahead of the dubbing session. It was expected by the fans that the makers will release the teaser on Allu Arjun’s birthday. However, this announcement about the introductory video has come as an unexpected surprise.

See the post here:

Also Read: Ram Charan sends the internet into a meltdown as he flaunts his chiselled body post workout in this PHOTO

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing the main antagonist. The makers of Pushpa had recently released the film's first look poster and also announced that it will be released on August 31. In the poster, Allu Arjun's rugged and messy style established that he will be seen in such a role in the film. Earlier, the makers released the first look poster of Allu Arjun, and they also shared a photo of him when he joined the sets in November last year.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×