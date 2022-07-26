Allu Arjun styles his floral shirt with a hat; Dons another uber-cool outfit for Trivikram Srinivas' shoot

Of late, Allu Arjun is in love with giant hats and clearly, he's got quite a collection of them.

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Jul 26, 2022
Allu Arjun floral shirt look
Stylish star Allu Arjun certainly knows how to put their best foot forward. His fashion sense is quite balanced- quirky, comfy yet classy. The Pushpa actor has made another strong sartorial statement in the floral shirt look. Allu Arjun was spotted today sporting a stylish look as he was heading for an AD shoot helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. 

One can see in the photos, AA teams his quirky look in a floral shirt and joggers with a hat. Of late, Allu Arjun is in love with giant hats and clearly, he's got quite a collection of them. Knows the style icon, Allu Arjin has single-handedly elevated the fashion game like a boss. He has pulled off the look with ease and swag. 

Check out the photos below: 

allu_arjun_floral_shirt.jpg

allu_arjun_with_trivikram.jpg

For the shoot, Allu Arjun quickly changed into another uber-cool outfit and we cannot take our eyes off him. One can see, he is donning a red jacket with a basic white tee and denim. He is owning each aesthetic to T. 

Take a look: 

allu_arjun_red_jacket_look.jpg

On the work front, Allu Arjun will kickstart shooting for Sukumar's Pushpa 2 soon. Starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist. 

