Allu Arjun surprises Pushpa's music composer Devi Sri Prasad by sending a personalised gift; WATCH

Devi is elated by the neon signboard gifted by Allu Arjun and he made sure to thank Bunny for the pleasant surprise.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun has geared up for his Pan-India project Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's next in store for them. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has surprised music composer Devi Shri Prasad (DSP) with a personalised gift. Sharing a video of him thanking Allu Arjun for a memorable gift, DSP wrote, "A SURPRISE “ROCKSTAR” Gift from the “ICON STAR” Thank you so much my dearest Brother Bunny boy...What a Lovely Surprise!! Totally unexpected !! Daaaamn Sweet of U." Devi is clearly elated by the neon signboard gifted by Allu Arjun and he made sure to thank Bunny for the pleasant surprise.

Meanwhile, Devi Sri Prasad while speaking to Pinkvilla revealed that Pushpa's music will be in sync with the vision of Sukumar. "It’s a terrific subject as Sukumar always comes out with something out of the box and puts his heart and soul into it. I don’t understand, how he surprises us with his choices again and again. Rangasthalam touched everyone’s heart despite being so commercial, and with Pushpa, he has expanded his way of narration. It’s massy, yet resonates with Sukumar’s style of filmmaking. Everything is so rustic, earthy and rugged and Allu Arjun (known as Stylish Star) as blended himself into the subject," DSP revealed. Check out DSP's latest post thanking Allu Arjun for the gift: A SURPRISE

“ROCKSTAR” Gift from the

“ICON STAR” @alluarjun Thank you so much my dearest Brother Bunny boy....

What a Lovely Surprise!!

Totally unexpected !! Daaaamn Sweet of U #PUSHPA pic.twitter.com/xkn8TLKKW5 — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) July 8, 2021

Also Read: Mridula Vijay and Yuva Krishna tie the knot in a traditional ceremony; Check out FIRST PHOTOS of the newlyweds

The first part of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa is scheduled to release on 13 August 2021, with the second part in 2022, in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada languages.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×