Allu Arjun takes daughter Arha on a horse ride as a birthday surprise and showers her with gifts

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram space and shared a photo of his daughter riding a horse as the stylish star is seen holding her.

On the birthday of Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha, the Tollywood biggie took her on a horse ride. Sharing the photo, he wrote it was his little surprise for her. In an earlier post, Allu Arjun shared that he has surprised her with some gifts. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my Arha. Thank you for the infinite cuteness n joy that you give me. Wishing you a wonderful birthday my little angel.”

As soon as the actor shared the photos, fans took to the comments section and sent their wishes to the little angel. On the work front, Allu Arjun joined the sets of his next film Pushpa a couple of weeks back. News reports suggest that the team is currently shooting in Maredumilli forests in East Godavari district. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead. The Sukumar directorial’s makers previously released the first look poster of Allu Arjun.

Recently, a photo of Allu Arjun on the sets of the film got leaked on social media. In the photo, he looked rugged and it gave us a glimpse of his look for the film. The Stylish Star is reportedly essaying the role of a truck driver who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. Earlier, the makers released the first look poster of Allu Arjun, and he was seen sitting in front of a truck full of red sandalwoods.

