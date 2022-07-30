Allu Arjun takes the internet by storm with his stylish new look in curls & ear piercing; See PIC

Allu Arjun is the true definition of the tag Stylish Star and yet again proved that no one can give a run to him in terms of good looks and style. The Pushpa star shared a smoking hot pic of himself in a new stylish avatar and took the internet by storm. He is seen posing in a leather jacket, with wide black eyewear, and holding a cigar. The look itself echoes the fact that why he is titled a 'stylish star.'

Allu Arjun totally stole the show with curls with partially white hair and ear piercing. He shared the pic, clicked by photographer Avinash Gowariker on his social media with a statutory warning caption, "Caution: Cigar smoking extremely injurious to health." Fans are going gaga over the actor's new look and wondering if it's his look from the sequel of his hit film Pushpa. One fan commented, “What a transformation man! You surprise us everytime.” Another one said, “OMG! Is this your look from Pushpa 2?”

Take a look at Allu Arjun's pic here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will commence shooting for his highly-awaited drama, Pushpa: The Rule by this August. Going by the newest reports, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist in the action entertainer, who will take on the entire empire built by Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun). He will reportedly take assistance from Fahadh Faasil's character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat to succeed in his mission. With Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli, the project is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls by the second half of 2023.

He further has another pan-Indian venture in his kitty, which will be helmed by director Koratala Siva. Temporarily named AA21, the flick was announced ages ago.

