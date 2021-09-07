Allu Arjun takes 'Which Mallu actor are you' challenge and the answer will blow your mind

It is no secret that Allu Arjun commands a massive and loyal fan following on social media. The Icon Staar is extremely popular in India and even other South Asian countries as his movies are dubbed in multiple languages. Even in India, Allu Arjun enjoys a fanbase that is spread in almost all of South India especially in Kerala. Yesterday, the actor took everyone by surprise as he took the 'Which Mallu actor are you?' quiz, and his reaction to it is mindblowing.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram and tried the fun filter of the 'Which Mallu actor are you?' quiz to find out who he resembles most. Featuring names like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, and more, the filter showed that he was most like Kunchako Boban. The actor looked happy with the answer as he was all smiles and even gave a thumbs-up.

Allu Arjun was quite curious to see the result and added the sticker that read, 'Curious.' He even posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "Fun Stuff." This video is currently trending on Internet as fans are loving his reaction too.

Watch VIDEO here:

Kunchako Babon is one of the most popular actors, who hails from the Udaya family, which is considered the ancestral home of the Malayalam film industry. In two decades, he acted in more than 90 films. He is popularly also known for his dancing skills, which matches with Allu Arjun. Well, guess the Instagram filter gave out an accurate answer.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in the upcoming film Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is the antagonist of the film. He also has a film lined up with Director Koratala Siva, which is tentatively referred to as #AA21.