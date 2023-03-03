Allu Arjun teams up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar for next film; Details Inside

Indian superstar Allu Arjun, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have come together for a huge and exciting collaboration. The yet-untitled movie will be bankrolled by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures. Allu Arjun, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga, co-producer Shiv Chanana recently met to formalize this collaboration, and they are seen posing together in the picture shared by T-Series on their Twitter handle, to announce the collaboration. Allu Arjun is all set to headline the film, and the shooting will begin right after the wrap of Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit.

T-Series announced this upcoming project, and tweeted, "Brace yourselves for this massive collaboration between three powerhouses of India - Producer Bhushan Kumar, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and superstar Allu Arjun."