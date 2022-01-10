Allu Arjun teases wife; asks her to choose between him and chocolate brownie

Pushpa star Allu Arjun has been spending precious family moments during the ongoing pandemic. He also ends up sharing these snippets on social media for the fans. In one of the latest post, Allu Arjun shared the most adorable reel teasing wife Sneha Reddy Allu. He posted a picture of himself and a chocolate brownie, asking his wife ‘This Or That’.

Proving how well he knows his wife, Allu Arjun even answered the question on behalf of his better half. Pointing to the brownie, he wrote, “I Know it’s that”. No matter what, the star always has his beloved life partner by his side. During the screening of his latest outing Pushpa, Allu Arjun was accompanied by Sneha Reddy on his special day. Recently, the actor shared posts with daughter Arha on the social media. A while back, Allu Arjun shared a cute father-daughter picture. Allu Arjun and little Arha are smiling in the pic captioned, “My fav pass time #alluarha”.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to shoot for the second part of his successful franchise Pushpa: The Rise. The crew is working for the film to go on floor as soon as possible. It is believed that director Sukumar is aiming to release the film by December 17, 2022. The original film managed to create a lot of buzz among the viewers and now it remains to be seen if the latest venture by Allu Arjun re-creates the same magic. The sequel is likely to retain the primary cast from the original flick including Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.