Allu Arjun tests positive for COVID 19; Requests his fans and well wishers not to worry and is doing fine

Allu Arjun, who was shooting for Sukumar's Pushpa has tested positive for COVID-19. He has isolated himself at home.

After Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who was shooting for Sukumar's Pushpa in Hyderabad, took to social media and updated about his health condition. AA has isolated himself at home currently as he has mild symptoms. The actor has also asked his fans and well-wishers not to worry about him as he is doing well. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor tweeted, "Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe ."

The fans of the actor are sending speedy recovery wishes to AA on social media. Rakul Preet Singh also dropped a comment and wrote, "Sending you speedy recovery wishes..get well soooon." Raashi Khanna also showed her concern for the actor and wrote, "Wish you a speedy recovery." #GetWellSoonAlluArjun is currently trending on Twitter as fans and well-wishers prayed for his speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-star Pooja Hegde has also tested positive for COVID-19. Pooja Hegde, who was gearing up for Thalapathy 65 shoot, shared that she has home-quarantined. "Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home-quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too," Pooja wrote in a statement on Instagram

Coming back to Pushpa, Fahadh Faasil had recently joined Allu Arjun and the team in Hyderabad for a new schedule. Now that AA has tested positive for the Coronavirus, the makers have put the shooting on hold. The film features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

