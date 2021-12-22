Allu Arjun thanks audience for the success of Pushpa: The Rise; Says ‘Indian cinema is shinning again’

Pushpa star Allu Arjun is enjoying a new career high with his latest release. At an event, the actor thanked the audience for the success of his recent outing, Pushpa: The Rise. “I would like to thank the audience from all over the country. Everybody has been receiving this film fantastically well. I would like to thank each and everybody for showering so much love on Telugu cinema, on Pushpa and coming back to the theatres. I am so happy that the Indian cinema is shinning again,” the actor said.

The Sukumar directorial has been very well received by the viewers. The film has managed to do huge business at the box office, along with praises for Allu Arjun’s performance. Pushpa also has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. Pushpa: The Rise was released on 17 December 2021 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

Check out the video below:

The film talks about the struggle between natives of a forests in which the rare red sandalwood grows and the smugglers who are trying to move this rare treasure. The film's music score has been given by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography has been performed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek.