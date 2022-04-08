Allu Arjun thanks everyone for birthday wishes: Humbled with infinite gratitude
Allu Arjun is overwhelmed after receiving wonderful wishes on his 40th birthday. Humbled by all the love and affection, the Pushpa star penned a heartfelt note on social media, thanking everyone.
Check out the post below:
Also Read: Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna, Chiranjeevi & more wish the Pushpa star
Credits: Allu Arjun Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!