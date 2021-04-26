Allu Arjun thanks Salman Khan for sweet compliments: Looking forward for the Radhe magic on screens

The cross-over between Bollywood and South Indian movies is always a delight for fans and here's the latest example.

Bollywood star has featured in the recreated version of Allu Arjun's hit song from the 2017 Telugu film Duvvada Jagannadham. Titled Seeti Maar, the song features Salman Khan and , and it is from their upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Sharing the song on Twitter, Salman Khan thanked Allu Arjun for Seeti Maar song. "Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother," Salman tweeted.

Replying to him, Bunny wrote, "Thank you soo much Salman garu . It’s a pleasure to receive a compliment from you . It’s such a sweet gesture. Looking forward for the RADHE magic on screens with fans doing SEETI MAAR for you . Thank you for your love . AA" Fans of the actors are going berserk on seeing them bonding on social media. Both, South Indian and Bollywood industry are seen making the most of each other's content. The cross-over between Bollywood and South Indian movies is always a delight for fans and here's the latest example.

Take a look:

Thank you soo much Salman garu . It’s a pleasure to receive a compliment from you . It’s such a sweet gesture. Looking forward for the RADHE magic on screens with fans doing SEETI MAAR for you . Thank you for your love . AA — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 26, 2021

Also Read: Mahesh Babu receives the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine; Says 'second wave has hit everyone hard'

One of the biggest music composers of South, Devi Sri Prasad has given the music to the Hindi version of Seeti Maar. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is shooting for his upcoming film Pushpa. The film is being helmed by Sukumar and it features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×