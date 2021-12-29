Allu Arjun thanks Samantha for trusting him & doing Oo Antava Oo Antava song: I know how many doubts you had

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has yet again proved there is nothing that she cannot do. The actress' did her first-ever special dance number “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” in Allu Arjun's Pushpa and is receiving immense love. In fact, Samantha's latest Oo Antava is now number one on YouTube's Top 100 Music Videos. On that note, at a recent party of Pushpa, Allu Arjun thanked Samantha for trusting him and doing the song irrespective of having so many doubts."

Allu Arjun addressed the blockbuster song performed by the Oh Baby actress and said, "Samantha garu thank you so much for doing the song. We know that you did this song just for the belief we have in you, so thank you for that. Because I know on the sets, how many doubts you had whether it's right or not right. But I only said you one thing trust me and do it and after that, you didn't even ask me one question. Thank you for doing everything we have asked, you have won my heart and respect."

Congratulating her for the blockbuster success of the song, the actor said, "Also congratulations for you and the song for being number one on YouTube. It is not an ordinary thing. The song is in a range that everyone must like it."

Samantha replied to AA's kind words towards her and said, "And now I will always trust you." Now, this reply has raised curiosity that if she is up for another special song.