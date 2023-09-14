Allu Arjun to Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan: 'We prayed this for you'; Sends regards to Nayanthara and Atlee
Allu Arjun is the latest celeb who is all praises of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan.
Key Highlight
Allu Arjun is the latest celeb who is all praises of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan. The actor, who is a huge fan of SRK, shared his review after watching the film and congratulated him for the grand success. He also gave a special shout-out to Nayanthara, Atlee's direction and Anirudh Ravichander's music as well.
Taking to Twitter, the Pushpa star wrote, "Biggg Congratulations to the whole team of #JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster . Warm regards to the entire cast , technicians, crew & producers of #JAWAN @iamsrk garu’s Massiest avatar ever , charming the whole of India & beyond with his swag . Truly happy for you sir , we prayed this for you. @VijaySethuOffl garu is so terrific in his role as always. @deepikapadukone elegant , effortless & impactful star presence. #Nayanthara shines brightest on a national scale. @anirudhofficial you are making everyone in the nation go on loop to your music . Biggg Biggg Congrats for
@Atlee_dir garu for making us all proud , delivering thought-provoking commercial film & creating history at the Indian box office."
Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...Read more