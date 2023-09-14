Allu Arjun to Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan: 'We prayed this for you'; Sends regards to Nayanthara and Atlee

Allu Arjun is the latest celeb who is all praises of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan. The actor, who is a huge fan of SRK, shared his review after watching the film and congratulated him for the grand success. He also gave a special shout-out to Nayanthara, Atlee's direction and Anirudh Ravichander's music as well.

Taking to Twitter, the Pushpa star wrote, "Biggg Congratulations to the whole team of #JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster . Warm regards to the entire cast , technicians, crew & producers of #JAWAN @iamsrk garu’s Massiest avatar ever , charming the whole of India & beyond with his swag . Truly happy for you sir , we prayed this for you. @VijaySethuOffl garu is so terrific in his role as always. @deepikapadukone elegant , effortless & impactful star presence. #Nayanthara shines brightest on a national scale. @anirudhofficial you are making everyone in the nation go on loop to your music . Biggg Biggg Congrats for

@Atlee_dir garu for making us all proud , delivering thought-provoking commercial film & creating history at the Indian box office."