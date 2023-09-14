Allu Arjun to Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan: 'We prayed this for you'; Sends regards to Nayanthara and Atlee

Allu Arjun is the latest celeb who is all praises of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan.

Written by Priyanka Goud Updated on Sep 14, 2023   |  11:07 AM IST  |  3.2K
Allu Arjun to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan
Allu Arjun to Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan: 'We prayed this for you'; Sends regards to Nayanthara and Atlee

Key Highlight

Allu Arjun is the latest celeb who is all praises of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan. The actor, who is a huge fan of SRK, shared his review after watching the film and congratulated him for the grand success. He also gave a special shout-out to Nayanthara, Atlee's direction and Anirudh Ravichander's music as well.

Taking to Twitter, the Pushpa star wrote, "Biggg Congratulations to the whole team of #JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster . Warm regards to the entire cast , technicians, crew & producers of #JAWAN  @iamsrk garu’s Massiest avatar ever , charming the whole of India & beyond with his swag . Truly happy for you sir , we prayed this for you. @VijaySethuOffl garu is so terrific in his role as always. @deepikapadukone  elegant , effortless & impactful star presence. #Nayanthara shines brightest on a national scale. @anirudhofficial you are making everyone in the nation go on loop to your music . Biggg Biggg Congrats for 
@Atlee_dir garu for making us all proud , delivering thought-provoking commercial film & creating history at the Indian box office."

 

About The Author
Priyanka Goud
Priyanka Goud
Journalist

Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!