Allu Arjun to shell out staggering Rs.16 Lakh per month on his high-end Mumbai rental apartment?

South star Allu Arjun has sparked a lot of buzz, with many wondering whether he is relocating to Mumbai permanently or maintaining his roots in Hyderabad. The actor has chosen to strategically divide his time between the two cities, aligning his personal and professional priorities. Reportedly, Mumbai will serve as his primary work base for the next few years, especially as his upcoming film commitments increasingly require his presence, including Atlee's Raaka and his film with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Allu Arjun to pay Rs.16 Lakh for rent?

According to Mid-day, the Pushpa 2 star has rented an upscale sea-facing apartment located on Juhu Tara Road. The spacious 5 BHK residence spans approximately 6000 square feet and is part of a premium high-rise building. The home apparently includes a private plunge pool and ample parking space for four vehicles. The property reportedly comes with a monthly rent of Rs 16 lakh under a three-year lease agreement, reflecting Allu Arjun's long-term planning.

It has been reported that for Allu Arjun, a key requirement during the house hunt was it had to be sea-facing as his wife Allu Sneha and children Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha will spend time during vacations. Over the past year, the couple has been closely involved in shaping the interiors, emphasizing greenery and a calming atmosphere. The space is also being tailored to support his creative process and work preparation.

Value of Allu Arjun's rental property

This dual-city arrangement is largely influenced by his upcoming projects, some of which will be shot extensively in Mumbai. By establishing a base in the city, he aims to streamline his schedule and reduce frequent travel. The Juhu pent-house property, estimated to be valued at around Rs 25 crore, represents both convenience and lifestyle elevation. Allu Arjun's move reflects a calculated decision to adapt to evolving career demands while maintaining strong ties to Hyderabad.

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