Allu Arjun to Nivin Pauly: 10 South celebs who effortlessly pulled off iconic bearded looks on screen

November is best known for the social movement of No Shave November, a movement in which people are asked to abstain from grooming or shaving their beards for the period of one month. This is done so as to spread awareness about cancer, and get a conversation going. Over the years, there have been multiple celebrities who have embraced the bearded look on screen, which have, in fact, gone on to become pretty iconic as well.

Here are the top 10 iconic bearded looks on screen

1. Allu Arjun in Pushpa (2021)

Allu Arjun’s 2021 action drama film, Pushpa, helmed by Sukumar is undoubtedly one of the most popular films to release in the last few years. The film features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, and many more. In the film, Allu Arjun sports a shabby, unkempt beard. However, the look goes really well with the character, and the look, along with the catchphrase “Thageedelle” has gained an iconic status among fans, with the Australian cricketer David Warner using it as a celebration as well.

2. Yash in KGF (2018, 2022)

Rocky has become a household name since 2018, when KGF was initially released. The film, which features Yash in the lead role, is helmed by Prashanth Neel, and revolves around the Kolar Gold Fields. While the film itself became a blockbuster hit, Yash’s look from the film is undoubtedly iconic, and it is not far-fetched to say that it would be impossible to imagine anyone else in that role, without the rugged and brutal look that Yash’s Rocky Bhai had. In fact, many fans have tried to replicate the look as well.

3. Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai (2019)

Nerkonda Paarvai is a 2019 legal drama film which features Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The film is a remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Ajith plays a lawyer in the film, and is known for his iconic graying beard, which perfectly complements the black robe as well.

4. Nivin Pauly in Premam (2015)

Alphonse Puthren’s second film, Premam, which featured Nivin Pauly in the lead, was a blockbuster hit. The film is a coming of age romantic drama, which followed the story of Nivin Pauly’s character George, during his high school, college, and employment stage of life. The second segment of the film, Nivin Pauly in college, which also featured Sai Pallavi in her debut role became popular for a number of reasons, primarily the well groomed beard that the Thuramukham actor flaunts, along with the venerated black shirt and white mundu combo.

5. Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy (2017)

Arjun Reddy is a 2017 romantic drama film which features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga became highly popular due to the storyline, the writing, and the performances in the film. The film features the Geetha Govindam actress as a surgeon with alcohol issues and how he overcomes it with the help of his girlfriend Preethi. The way Arjun Reddy maintains his beard over the course of the film also acted as a representation of his physical and mental condition at that point of time.

6. Rishab Shetty in Kantara (2022)

Kantara is perhaps the most celebrated film from 2022. The film which is also helmed by Rishab Shetty follows the story of a Kambala champion and the art form of Bhoota Kola. Rishab Shetty, who plays the role of Shiva flaunts a well groomed beard for most parts of the film, and only shaves it off as he embraces the art form of Bhoota Kola, which was also his father’s profession (also played by Rishab Shetty). The beard, or the lack thereof, of the beard acts as a visual sign of maturity and growth in the character played by Rishab Shetty.

7. Vijay Sethupathi in ‘96 (2018)

Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha combo ‘96 is perhaps the best romantic film to come out in recent times. The film has Vijay Sethupathi portraying the character of Ram, a professional photographer, who still reminisces about his high school sweetheart Jaanu (played by Trisha). The character of Ram is shown to be lonely and monotonous, and the beard somehow blends in well with the character as well. Prior to ‘90, Vijay Sethupathi had also flaunted a beard in the 2017 film Vikram Vedha, where it was used as a visual marker to showcase Vedha’s age.

8. Mammootty in Bheeshma Parvam (2022)

The news that Mammootty and Amal Neerad were collaborating after 15 years was a much welcome one for any cinephile. The excitement went over the roof when Mammootty’s look was made public as well. The Kannur Squad actor flaunts a graying beard with a handlebar mustache, which helps to perfectly establish the character of Michael Anjooran as a local Godfather. The facial hair also acts as an intimidating factor as well, apart from the swag and style that it provides.

9. Dhanush in Vada Chennai (2018)

Vada Chennai is unarguably one of the best works of Vetrimaaran. The crime drama film tells the story of Dhanush’s character Anbu between 1987 and 2003, and how he is lured into a world of crime, and the transition his character has to do it for a good cause. The film shows the gradual growth of Dhanush’s beard over the years, as well as the way he keeps it groomed and tidy. The Enai Noki Paayum Thota actor will also be seen flaunting a beard in his upcoming film, Captain Miller, which is helmed by Arun Matheswaran.

10. Tovino Thomas in Guppy (2016)

The Malayalam drama film Guppy is a heartwarming drama film, which follows the uncanny rivalry between a teenager and an engineer, and is centered around the theme of hope. The engineer, played by Tovino Thomas, is a person who has a definite backstory that is mentioned at a point in the film. He flaunts a mildly groomed beard, something that adds mystery to his character as well. The film was highly appreciated by fans and critics, and even gained multiple awards.

