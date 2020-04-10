Allu Arjun: This unseen PHOTO of the Pushpa actor with wife Sneha and son Ayaan deserves your attention

We have come across an unseen throwback picture of Allu Arjun with his wife Sneha and their son Ayaan on Instagram that is unmissable. Check out the picture .

South superstar Allu Arjun has a massive fan following all over India for all the obvious reasons. The stylish star, as he is fondly called by his fans, has given multiple hits over his entire career span thereby winning the hearts of the audiences with his stellar performances. The superstar is currently on cloud nine as his latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Pooja Hegde has received a positive response from the audience, as well as the film critics alike.

Apart from being a promising actor, Allu Arjun is also a perfect family man. He is happily married to Sneha Reddy and they have two children. We have recently come across an unseen throwback picture of the superstar with his wife and son Ayaan which is worth a watch. The three of them are seen sitting together at some award function but it is the little munchkin’s cute tantrums that have all our attention. In the picture, Ayaan is seen closing his ears while sitting on his Dad’s lap as mom Sneha looks on with a smile on her face.

Check out the picture below:

After the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun will be next seen in the action-thriller titled Pushpa co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapati Babu and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Sukumar and co-produced by Y. Naveen. The superstar’s first look from Pushpa has been unveiled a few days back that has made the fans eager to watch the movie in the theatres soon.

