Allu Arjun to Vijay Deverakonda: 5 Telugu stars whose Bollywood debut we look forward to in 2020

Actors like R Madhavan, Siddharth, Dhanush, Shruti Haasan, Rana Daggubati and Prabhas among others have played a significant role in Bollywood. Well, the South film industry’s relation with Bollywood and vice versa has been highly successful and will continue in 2020 as well. Nani's Telugu film Jersey is being remade in Hindi starring , while Arjun Reddy remake titled Kabir Singh already left the audience amazed. On the other hand, ’s menacing act earned him high praises alongside Rajinikanth in 2.0.

Well, 2020 has kick-started and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for us. 2020 is expected to be another eventful year in Indian Cinema. A lot of Telugu stars have already confirmed about stepping into Bollywood. We are looking forward to some new faces making their Bollywood debut in 2020. From Samantha Akkineni to Allu Arjun, here are our top 5 picks.

Allu Arjun:

One of the biggest actors in the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun's Bollywood debut has always been the limelight. According to our sources, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo actor is set to make his Bollywood debut in 2020 and we can't keep calm.

Samantha Akkineni:

One of the biggest names in the South Indian Film industry, Samantha Akkineni is set to make her Hindi debut with a web show. During the event, Samantha interacted with the media and spoke about the same. She said, "I can't wait for the new set of audience to see my work."

Vijay Deverakonda:

Ever since Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at 's party, the Telugu star's Bollywood debut has been the talk of the town. The Arjun Reddy star was spotted chilling with , and others at the party in Mumbai. While the actor has always stated that he only wants to focus on Telugu films, we are eagerly looking forward to this one big debut in 2020.

Keerthy Suresh:

The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite in the upcoming film, Maidaan. Directed by Amit Sharma, who has also helmed Badhaai Ho, the film will be produced by Boney Kapoor's production house.

Shalini Pandey:

Vijay Deverakonda's love interest Preethi from Arjun Reddy will make her big Bollywood debut opposite in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The 25-year-old actress who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films has managed to bag herself a big project. We are eagerly looking forward to see this new face as she sets her foot in the Hindi film industry.

