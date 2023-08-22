Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Guess the first salary of THESE celebs

It is no secret that our favorite celebrities take home hefty salaries. But these stars had their own journey filled with ups and downs to get to the position they are in right now. Demanding a considerable amount as their remuneration was not something that happened out of the blue for these popular faces. So it will certainly be interesting for the fans to know what their favorite actors were paid as their first salary.

First salaries of famous actors

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema at the moment. Her fans would be intrigued to know that the actress’s first salary was Rs 500. Today, the actress wins over her fans not just with her performances but also by being articulate in her speeches and interviews. It seems that this was always the case with Samantha. She received her first salary while hosting a conference at school.

Her Kushi co-actor Vijay Deverakonda's first salary was also the same as Samantha’s. The actor was also given Rs 500 as his very first payment. He was paid the amount for taking tuition. Well, who would have guessed that the Arjun Reddy actor was a tuition teacher before venturing into acting? Also, Vijay has revealed that he even worked as an acting trainer and was paid Rs 35,000 for that job.

Another popular Telugu cinema actor, Allu Arjun, was paid Rs 3500 as his first salary. The actor worked as an animator and a designer before becoming the star he is today. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan got his first salary for acting in his very first movie. At the age of six, the Vikram actor was paid Rs 500 for his appearance in the 1960 film Kalathur Kannamma.

The thespian’s debut movie also featured other iconic actors like Gemini Ganesh and Savitri. Even more interesting is the fact that the actor was awarded the President's Gold Medal for his performance in the A Bhimsingh-directed film. It is safe to say that this was just a trial of what the actor will go on to achieve later in his career.

Moving on from one legendary actor to another, Mohanlal was paid Rs 2000 as his first salary. He had received the amount for his first film, Manjil Virinja Pookkal, which was released in 1980. He then went on to donate the sum to an orphanage. Today, the actor is the highest-paid actor in Malayalam cinema.

