Allu Arjun visits cousin Varun Tej & Venkatesh Daggubati's F3 sets; Team to shoot a hilarious fun sequence

Allu Arjun visited the sets of Varun Tej and Venkatesh Daggubati multistarrer film F3, which also features Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada as female leads. As the team is shooting in Hyderbad, Allu Arjun visited the sets and interacted with the cast of the film. The makers shared a few photos of Allu Arjun with the team of F3 from sets.

In the photos, one can see, Allu Arjun in a casual and comfy look as he interacts with Venkatesh, Varun, director Anil Ravipudi, Rajendra Prasad, Suniel and others. Sharing the pics on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Mr. #PushpaRaj aka Icon @alluarjunvisited the sets of #F3Movie! Camera with flash. A hilarious fun sequence featuring all the main cast is being shot in HYD!"

F3 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster movie F2: Fun And Frustration, directed by Anil Ravipudi who is directing the sequel too. Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada will reprise their characters respectively in the lead roles from the first part F2: Fun & Frustration.

While F2 showed marital problems, F3 will be focusing on financial problems. Ali, Sunil and Vennela Kishore will be seen in supporting roles. Devi Sri Prasad is composing tunes for the movie. F3 is being bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is busy shooting for his next pan-Indian film Pushpa: The Rise, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The film is set for theatrical release on December 17, a week ahead of Christmas.