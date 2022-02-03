Allu Arjun visits late Puneeth Rajkumar's house & meets his brother Shivarajkumar and family
From Kamal Haasan to Ram Charan, celebs from all over the south industries came down to pay their respects and his residence and also offered condolences to the family. After 4 months of Puneeth's demise, the Pushpa actor visited his house to pay homage. South Indian film industry will never be the same without the legend and power star Puneeth Rajkumar. He has left a void in our hearts that cannot be filled ever.
Kannada cinema's Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 29 at the age of 46 years old. In honour of Puneeth Rajkumar, three films from his production house have collaborated with Amazon Prime Videos to release on the OTT platform. Today, in February, one of the three movies, One Cut Two Cut, a satirical comedy-adventure starring Danish Sait released and is receiving a great response.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Danish Sait on Puneeth Rajkumar's film One Cut Two Cut: It's overwhelming to not have him around
Meanwhile, coming to Allu Arjun, is basking the blockbuster success of his pan Indian film, Pushpa: The Rise, which created rage at the box office. Pushpa: The Rule is likely to go on the floor this year itself.