Allu Arjun visits late Puneeth Rajkumar's house & meets his brother Shivarajkumar and family

Allu Arjun visited late Puneeth Rajkumar's house and met his family. The actor paid homage to the late power star and also spoke to his family members, his brother Shivarajkumar and wife. A few photos of the actor have surfaced on social media and are currently going viral. From Kamal Haasan to Ram Charan, celebs from all over the south industries came down to pay their respects and his residence and also offered condolences to the family. After 4 months of Puneeth's demise, the Pushpa actor visited his house to pay homage. South Indian film industry will never be the same without the legend and power star Puneeth Rajkumar. He has left a void in our hearts that cannot be filled ever.

Kannada cinema's Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 29 at the age of 46 years old. In honour of Puneeth Rajkumar, three films from his production house have collaborated with Amazon Prime Videos to release on the OTT platform. Today, in February, one of the three movies, One Cut Two Cut, a satirical comedy-adventure starring Danish Sait released and is receiving a great response.

Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie James is also gearing up for the big release on his birthday, March 17. It will be the only Kannada film for screening for a week, from March 17 to 25, even SS Rajamouli's RRR has pushed its date from March 18 as a tribute to the late Powerstar.

Meanwhile, coming to Allu Arjun, is basking the blockbuster success of his pan Indian film, Pushpa: The Rise, which created rage at the box office. Pushpa: The Rule is likely to go on the floor this year itself.