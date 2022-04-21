Allu Arjun visits the residence of late Telugu filmmaker Narayan Das Narang to offer condolences

Telugu film producer, distributor and the President of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Narayan Das Narang, left for a heavenly abode at 78, a couple of days back. Allu Arjun also visited his residence to pay his respect. The tabloid clicked the pan-India star in an all-black look with black flip-flops.

The last rights of the maker already took place in Hyderabad. The who’s who of the Telugu cinema including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu and Naga Chaitanya paid their last respects in person to the filmmaker. Many other Telugu film celebs condoled the demise of Narayan Das Narang on social media. In the meantime, Nithiin and Adivi Sesh also visited the house of the Telugu legend yesterday.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Allu Arjun will soon start shooting for the second installment of his most recent release, Pushpa: The Rise. Similar to the original drama, this project will also be made under the direction of Sukumar. The film named Pushpa: The Rule already has the moviegoers thrilled.

Besides this, Allu Arjun has also signed up to play the protagonist in Koratala Siva’s upcoming drama, titled AA21 for now. Not much has been written about the upcoming drama.

Also, Allu Arjun was clicked at Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai a few weeks back. Fans are looking forward to seeing what these two have in store for them.

