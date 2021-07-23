Allu Arjun visits sets of Varun Tej's Ghani; Congratulates his brother Allu Bobby for his debut as producer

Allu Arjun visited the sets of Varun Tej starrer Ghani, which is a sports drama. After the first look and teaser, expectations grew higher and currently, Ghani is one of the most awaited films of 2021. As the film features two of his brother's Varun Tej as the protagonist and Allu Bobby as producer, he visited the sets of Ghani and congratulated them. Ghani marks the debut of Allu Bobby as producer, the third producer from the Allu family after the legendary Allu Ramalingaiah and Allu Aravind.

Allu Arjun took to social media and shared photos with brother Allu Bobby, brother-in-law Sidhu Mudda, the producers of Ghani for foraying into film production. Being the proud brother of Bobby, he penned a note on social media for his new beginnings, which says, “A very prideful moment to see my brother #AlluBobby in a shooting as a producer. So glad his journey has started as a filmmaker officially. Welcome on board to ALLU ENT. #alluentertainment #allubros. My elder brother Allu Bobby & my sweetest Brother in Law Sidhu Mudda . Hope both of you kick start ur journey with a knock out punch at the box office #Ghani #allubobbycompany #renaissancepictures.”

A very prideful moment to see my brother #AlluBobby in a shooting as a producer. So glad his journey has started as a film maker officially . Welcome on board to ALLU ENT. #alluentertainment #allubros pic.twitter.com/Iq3fsW8tK0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 23, 2021

Allu Arjun also praised his cousin brother Varun Tej for his avatar as a boxer and wrote in the tweet, “In the sets of #Ghani . My best wishes to my brother @varunkonidela7 . He’s Killing it with his new avatar Boxing glove . And my best wishes to director Kiran garu and the entire team . My love & wishes to both the new producers.” Allu Arjun looks stylish as always, clad in a black sweatshirt and jeans.

In the sets of #Ghani . My best wishes to my brother @varunkonidela7 . He’s Killing it with his new avatar . And my best wishes to director Kiran garu and the entire team . My love & wishes to both the new producers . pic.twitter.com/04UTVAWG1t — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 23, 2021

Also Read: Allu Arjun enjoys the monsoon weather by taking his wife Sneha, kids Ayaan and Arha on long drive; Watch VIDEO

Ghani also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Jagapathi Babu and Suneil Shetty in pivotal roles. the film was slated to release on 30 July but has been postponed due to the second wave of Coronavirus.