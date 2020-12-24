Allu Arjun, wife Sneha Reddy get snapped as they take part in his manager’s wedding; See PICS

Photos of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy taking part in the wedding of their manager have surfaced online.

A couple of weeks after returning from Udaipur by attending his cousin and Tollywood actress Niharika Konidela’s wedding, Allu Arjun has now taken part in the wedding of his manager. Photos of him along with his wife Sneha Reddy posing with the newlyweds have come up online. In the photos, Allu Arjun can be seen in a blue safari suit, while Sneha Reddy can be seen in a maroon ethnic salwar suit.

Along with the celebrity couple and the newlyweds, the family members of his manager were also seen posing for photos. As they stood next to each other, shutterbugs thronged them and started clicking pictures of the most celebrated Tollywood couple. Meanwhile, before leaving to Niharika’s wedding, Allu Arjun was busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead. Makers of the Sukumar directorial previously released the first look poster of Allu Arjun, and they also shared a photo of the stylish star when he joined the sets.

Photos and videos of Allu Arjun from the sets were leaked online and they gave a gist of his look in the film. While some reports suggest that Pushpa will have Kollywood actor Arya in a key role, there has been no official confirmation on this yet. Vijay Sethupathi announced a couple of months back that he opted out of Pushpa due to unavailability of dates.

