Allu Arjun & wife Sneha Reddy make for a 'picture-perfect' couple in this cozy PIC

Pushpa star Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy shared a splendid picture of the couple. While Allu Arjun is facing the camera in a green sweatshirt, Sneha Reddy is posing with her hubby in a white top. The two seem to be enjoying a fun day out amidst nature when they got clicked.

This Valentine’s Day , Allu Arjun wished his ladylove with a heart-touching post. The Telugu heartthrob shared a stunning picture with his better half and called his wifey 'cutie'. The duo can be seen twinning in white. The click has Allu Arjun posing in a white shirt with a rugged beard, while Sneha Reddy grabbed eyeballs in a sleeveless dress.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day Cutieee." The fans loved the actor’s simple yet meaningful Valentine's Day wish for his ladylove.

The adorable Tollywood couple Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy met each other at one of Allu Arjun’s friend’s weddings. After being introduced by one of their common friends, the duo remained in touch and fell head over heels for one another over time. After dating for a while, they exchanged wedding vows on 6 March 2011 and since then, Allu Arjun has been a 'role model husband' to Sneha and a doting father to little Arha and Ayaan.