Allu Arjun wins 69th National Film Award for Best Actor; proud wife Sneha Reddy pens heartfelt note

Allu Arjun is currently on a high after winning the 69th National Film Award for Best Actor. The Telugu superstar received the Rajat Kamal for Best Actor from the honoroble President of India, Droupadi Murmu at the grand event which was held in New Delhi, today (October 17, 2023).

For the unversed, Allu Arjun, who bagged the 69th National Film Award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in the blockbuster movie Pushpa, has thus emerged as the first-ever Telugu actor with the prestigious honor. The superstar's lovely wife Allu Sneha Reddy, who also attended the event, later took to her official Instagram handle to dedicate a heartfelt post to her talented husband.

Sneha Reddy pens a heartfelt note for hubby Allu Arjun

The proud wife took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of lovely pictures, which were clicked before the couple headed for the 69th National Film Award ceremony. In the first picture, Sneha Reddy is seen helping Allu Arjun get ready for the event, while in the second picture, the much-in-love couple is seen walking hand-in-hand.

"A special day, a momentous memory! Your commitment to your work has always been a delight to watch... Etched with love and admiration," the star wife captioned her post. In the picture, Allu Arjun looks handsome as always in an all-white ethnic suit, which he paired with his signature Pushpa hairdo, and a pair of sunglasses. Sneha Reddy, on the other hand, looked pretty in an ivory silk suit, which she paired with a brown dupatta.

Have a look at Allu Sneha Reddy's Instagram post, below: